

NBR awards Southeast Bank

Rasedul Islam, the chief financial officer of Southeast Bank Limited received the award of recognition from Md Nazmul Karim, commissioner of Taxes, Zone-3, National Board of Revenue, says a press release.

Md Iqbal Hossain, commissioner of Taxes, Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Abu Hannan Delwar Hossain, commissioner of Taxes, Zone-7 and other senior officials of Large Taxpayers Unit were present at the award-giving ceremony.







