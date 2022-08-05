

Uttara Bank awarded as one of the top taxpayers

Mohammed Rabiul Hossain, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank handed over the Crest to Azharul Islam, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Bank in an informal event recently, says a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors Maksudul Hasan, Md. Abul Hashem, Md. Ashraf-uz-Zaman and Executive General Manager and CFO Md. Golam Mustafa along with high executives of the bank were present on the occasion.



