Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:25 AM
Brazil hikes interest rate, signals may tighten further

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26

BRASILIA, August 4: Brazil's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate for the 12th straight time Wednesday, citing an "adverse and volatile" global economy, and indicated its tightening cycle, one of the world's most aggressive, may not be over.
The bank's monetary policy committee raised the benchmark Selic rate by half a percentage point, to 13.75 percent, in line with market expectations.
And though many analysts had forecast Brazil's hawkish rate hikes would stop there, the bank said stubbornly high inflation meant more could be in store.
"The committee will evaluate the need for a residual adjustment of lesser magnitude at its next meeting" from September 20 to 21, it said in a statement.
"The external environment remains adverse and volatile, with larger downward revisions of the global economic growth outlook in an inflationary environment that is still under pressure," it added.
"The uncertainty of the current economic situation, both domestic and global... demands extra caution."
The decision was unanimous by the committee's nine members, it said. The key interest rate now stands at its highest level since January 2017.
Haunted by a history of hyperinflation, Brazil -- Latin America's biggest economy -- reacted fast and aggressively to the global price surges unleashed by the coronavirus pandemic and then Russia's invasion of Ukraine.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

