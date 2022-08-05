Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Govt to buy 60,000 tonnes of urea from KAFCO, Saudi Arabia

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

The cabinet committee on government purchase has approved to buy 30,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser from Bangladesh's only multinational production company from KAFCO and Saudi Arabia's SABIC Agri-Nutrients each.
The Cabinet Committee approved two proposals from Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation or BCIC in this regard on Wednesday.
Bangladesh will buy 60,000kg of fertiliser for more than Tk 3 billion at $0.56 per kg in either case. The government raised the prices of urea fertiliser by Tk 6 to Tk 22 per kg considering urea prices in the international market to be Tk 81 per kg. The government will still have to pay a subsidy of Tk 59 per kg even after the latest price hike, the Ministry of Agriculture said earlier this week.
But officials think that the subsidy amount will be lower due to the price of urea fertiliser being Tk 54-61 per kg this fiscal year. Md Abdul Barik, additional secretary at the Cabinet Division, said the government will buy 30,000 tonnes from KAFCO for Tk 1.57 billion and the rest from SABIC for Tk 1.58 billion.
The meeting endorsed the import of 360,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser through Qatar's Fertiglobe Distribution under a state-level agreement.
It also endorsed Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation or BADC's proposal to import 100,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser through a direct purchase agreement with Dubai-based Felco General Trading. In addition, the committee sanctioned a direct purchase proposals to import 33 million litres of soybean oil.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Investment Ltd approves 10pc dividend
NBR awards Southeast Bank
Uttara Bank awarded as one of the top taxpayers
Brazil hikes interest rate, signals may tighten further
Govt to buy 60,000 tonnes of urea from KAFCO, Saudi Arabia
Argentina Economy Minister vows to respect IMF deficit deal
Output problems at Barapukuria power plant may ease in 2 weeks
Banglalink posts double digit growth in Q2'22


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft