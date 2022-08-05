Banglalink posts double digit growth in Q2'22

Banglalink has registered a double-digit growth in Q2 (April-June) 2022, according to the latest quarterly results published by its parent company VEON.

The total revenue generated by Banglalink in this period was BDT 13,154 million, up by 11.1% compared to the second quarter of 2021. A 22.5% YoY (Year on Year) data revenue growth and a 36.3% YoY 4G user-base growth were the contributing factors to hitting the double-digit mark. Its data usage also grew by 30.4% YoY in this quarter, says a press release.

Banglalink has been carrying out a nationwide 4G expansion drive to provide its fastest internet across the country. In Q2 2022, the number of its 4G sites increased to 12,700 with a 35.1% YoY growth.

Toffee, Banglalink's digital entertainment platform, continued to reinforce its position. Its monthly user-base reached 6.8 million, growing by 36.8% YoY. The platform also saw a significant surge in the number of average daily active users as well. Increasing by 98.4% YoY, it reached 2.9 million in this period.

Commenting on the impressive growth, Erik Aas, Chief Executive Officer, Banglalink said: "Our results in Q2 2022 mark the new height of Banglalink's incremental growth as a digital operator. In this quarter, we registered a double-digit growth, which we had pledged to achieve last year. Q2 2022 is also special to us because of the operational challenges we tackled to keep our network up and running in flood-affected areas. We are inspired by our overall performance in this quarter and look forward to keeping the growth momentum up in the future."

Banglalink will remain committed to providing the fastest internet and quality digital services to its customers.



















