NBR awards National Life Insurance

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

National Life Insurance Company Ltd has been awarded for being highest taxpayers in the life insurance sector for the 2021-22 fiscal year by the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) of the National Board of Revenue, says a press release.   
National Life Insurance Chief Executive Officer Md Kazim Uddin and Chief Financial Officer Prabir Chandra Das receiving the award of recognition from Md Nazmul Karim, commissioner of Taxes, Zone-3, National Board of Revenue at a ceremony held in the city recently.  
Md Iqbal Hossain, commissioner of Taxes, Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU),      Abu Hannan Delwar Hossain, commissioner of Taxes, Zone-7 and other senior officials of Large Taxpayers Unit were also present at the award-giving ceremony.











