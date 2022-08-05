NBR awards National Life Insurance



National Life Insurance Company Ltd has been awarded for being highest taxpayers in the life insurance sector for the 2021-22 fiscal year by the Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU) of the National Board of Revenue, says a press release.National Life Insurance Chief Executive Officer Md Kazim Uddin and Chief Financial Officer Prabir Chandra Das receiving the award of recognition from Md Nazmul Karim, commissioner of Taxes, Zone-3, National Board of Revenue at a ceremony held in the city recently.Md Iqbal Hossain, commissioner of Taxes, Large Taxpayers Unit (LTU), Abu Hannan Delwar Hossain, commissioner of Taxes, Zone-7 and other senior officials of Large Taxpayers Unit were also present at the award-giving ceremony.