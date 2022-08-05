Video
Rupali Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Business Desk

Rupali Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend

Rupali Insurance approves 10pc cash dividend

Rupali Insurance Company Ltd shareholders unanimously approved cash dividend of Tk.10 per cent per share to the shareholders of the Company for the year 2021 as recommended by the Board of Directors at its 34th Annual General Meeting held at Imperial Convention Centre, 68/B, DIT Road, Malibagh Chowdhury Para, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
Mostafa Golam Quddus, Chairman of the Company presided over the meeting.
A large number of shareholders were present in the meeting virtually. They delivered their valuable speeches on different aspects of the Company and wanted to know the reasons for reducing gross and net premium of the Company during the year ended 31st December, 2021.
Some of the Shareholders present virtually in the Annual General Meeting highlighted the positive achievements of the Company. They also suggested to find out some ways and means for further improvement of the Company in future. They thanked the Board of Directors and the management for increasing net profit before tax of the Company by Tk. 206 million in comparison to corresponding period of the lasr year.
Directors K. M. Farookh,  Quazi Moniruzzaman, Fazlutun Nessa,  Mostafa Quamrus Sobhan,  Abu Hena,  Shaon Ahmed, Mrs. Tasnia Quamrun Anika,  Md. Jinnat Ali Mian and  Sheikh Mohammed Danial alongwith the Chief Executive Officer  P. K. Roy, FCA, Additional Managing Director Mrs. Fauzia Quamrun Tania and other Senior Executives of the Company were present in the meeting.


