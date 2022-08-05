Video
UK envoy visits Narayanganj plastic waste control project

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Business Desk

Unmanaged plastic waste poses a complex set of challenges in an urban backdrop and to tackle this problem, a partnership has been ongoing between Unilever Bangladesh, a sustainable and responsible FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) company, and United Nations Develoment Programme (UNDP) Bangladesh.
In partnership with Narayanganj City Corporation (NCC), they have created a sustainable plastic waste management model (PWM), focusing on the urban areas of Bangladesh, including major cities such as Narayanganj.
Recently, British High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Robert Chatterton Dickson paid a visit to Unilever's Plastic Waste Management Project (PWMP) site at Narayanganj City Corporation, says a press release.
NCC Mayor Dr. Salina Hayat Ivy attended as Chief Guest in this occasion. UNDP Deputy Resident Representative Nguyen Thi Ngoc Van, UNDP Bangladesh Programme Management and Partnership Support Unit Head Sarder M. Asaduzzaman, Unilever Bangladesh CEO and Managing Director Zaved Akhtar, NCC Chief Executive Officer Shahidul Islam  and other key officials from both organisations were present.
The dignitaries visited the Plastic Collection station supported by the project, observed the daily plastic collection process, visited households to see plastic segregation practices, engaged with community leaders, waste pickers, and street cleaners and finally visited the plastic value addition centre run by the project.
The day-long visit helped the dignitaries learn about plastic waste's challenges and how multistakeholder participation can build a sustainable model for the country.
Robert Chatterton Dickson, said, "It has been wonderful to see Unilever, Narayanganj City Corporation, UNDP and the British High Commission working together in the Plastic Waste Management project. We must continue to collaborate to create opportunities for plastic management in the city."
Zaved Akhtar said, "At Unilever, we are committed to improving the health of the planet, and as a part of our Compass Commitment of keeping plastic in the loop, we have a target to collect more plastic than we sell by 2025.
 With UNDP's community outreach, Unilever's business acumen, and NCC's unwavering support, we have created Bangladesh's largest municipality-backed plastic waste management project. We believe our action will inspire industry and the government to achieve Bangladesh's Green Growth Strategy and the SDG targets."
UNDP Resident Representative Sudipto Mukerjee said, "Across the globe, plastic pollution has reached alarming levels, and be it on land or in the waterways, the situation in Bangladesh is rather direAnd all of society effort that includes state institutions, private businesses, and citizens coming together is what is the critical need of the hour. This is exactly what we are trying to do in Narayanganj through our partnership with Unilever and the Narayanganj City Corporation."


