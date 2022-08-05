Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Toyota upgrades forecast even as Q1 net profit slumps

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

TOKYO, August 4: Toyota upgraded its annual net profit forecast on Thursday, predicting an earnings boost from the weaker yen even after first-quarter net profit took a hit from pandemic-related supply chain issues.
The global chip shortage, Covid-19 lockdowns disrupting Chinese factory output and Russia's invasion of Ukraine are all weighing heavily on the auto industry.
But Japanese companies like Toyota selling products overseas have also benefited from a cheaper yen, which has hit 24-year lows against the dollar in recent months.
The world's top-selling automaker now forecasts an annual net profit of 2.36 trillion yen ($17.6 billion) -- up from its previous estimate of 2.26 trillion yen, but still a drop of 17 percent compared with last year's record results.
For the three months to June, the auto titan said net profit fell 17.9 percent on-year to 736.8 billion yen.
"Despite the positive foreign exchange effects from the weaker yen, the large impact from lower sales volume due to supply constraints and higher raw materials prices led to a decrease in operating income" in the first quarter, the company said.
Meanwhile, "the revision of foreign exchange rate assumptions had a positive impact on the operating income forecast", it said.
Revisions to the predicted impact of "soaring materials prices" and cost-reduction efforts would also cause operating income to decrease this financial year, Toyota added.
Buoyed in part by the weaker yen, Toyota in May logged a record full-year net profit of 2.85 trillion yen for 2021-22.
The focus will now be on whether the company can keep its global production target of 9.7 million units for this financial year in light of the parts shortage, said Satoru Takada, auto analyst at research and consulting firm TIW.
Three big automakers in Japan -- Toyota, Nissan and Honda -- have been "unable to sufficiently recover production" to meet consumer demand, Takada told AFP.
However, Toyota has so far largely escaped the worst of the crises, he said, adding that the company has "customers waiting for its cars thanks to strong demand".    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Investment Ltd approves 10pc dividend
NBR awards Southeast Bank
Uttara Bank awarded as one of the top taxpayers
Brazil hikes interest rate, signals may tighten further
Govt to buy 60,000 tonnes of urea from KAFCO, Saudi Arabia
Argentina Economy Minister vows to respect IMF deficit deal
Output problems at Barapukuria power plant may ease in 2 weeks
Banglalink posts double digit growth in Q2'22


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft