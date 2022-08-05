Video
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:23 AM
Adani inks pact with Israel Innovation Authority to develop tech solutions

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

AHMEDABAD, Aug 4: Diversified conglomerate, Adani Enterprises Limited on Thursday announced it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) to jointly take up technology innovations. IIA is the public-funded agency that oversees Israel's innovation policy.
The collaboration will span across areas such as climate change, cyber space, artificial intelligence, internet of things, 5G and agriculture, among others, each of which is a core business for the Adani Group. This is the second major collaboration of Adani Group with Israel, the first being
Adani's acquisition of the Haifa Port - the second largest commercial port in Israel.
As part of the MoU, Adani Group businesses will be able to access technology solutions provided by Israel-based startups. Under the provisions of Israeli industrial laws and policies that encourage research, development and technological innovation, the Adani Group will screen and select Israeli start-ups and other innovation companies developing solutions in the tech space. Approved projects will then be assisted by the Adani Group and supported by the Israel Innovation Authority.
Karan Adani, CEO and whole-time director, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited, said, "The partnership with the IIA provides us a platform to access hundreds of cutting-edge technologies that Israel continues to produce. What we offer in return is the broadest sandbox of multiple B2B and B2C industries from Adani to multiple tech companies in Israel."    -TNN


