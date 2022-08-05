Video
imo steps up support for deprived children’s education

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21
Business Desk

Popular instant messaging app imo, in collaboration with JAAGO Foundation, has recently donated educational stationeries and materials among underprivileged children in a bid to help them access education through an event held at JAAGO Foundation Banani School located in Korail.
After the pandemic hit the country, the education sector has been suffering a lot. Especially, many children belonging to the lower-income echelons of society, are being left out of educational facilities.
According to UNICEF, the future of 37 million children in Bangladesh is in jeopardy owing to long school closure and other associated risks caused by the pandemic, says a press release.
In such a backdrop, imo as a socially responsible and caring entity has stepped in to do their bit for ensuring educational access for the underprivileged children. imo has joined hands with JAAGO Foundation, a nonprofit development organization committed to eliminate poverty through education and improving lives across a dynamic and developing Bangladesh, to distribute stationeries among needy students.
Banani School (Korail) is a school run by JAAGO Foundation as part of its commitment to provide free of cost quality education to underprivileged children. Around 550 students are studying at this school and accessing free education.
A student of Banani School, Sumaiya Akhter Rumi, said about this initiative, "My dream is to become a doctor. With JAAGO's continued support, I will be able to achieve my dream. I really appreciate imo's initiative for providing us such colorful gifts today. These stationeries will be helpful in making our learning more enjoyable."
Korvi Rakshand Dhrubo, the Executive Director of JAAGO Foundation, said, "Given that underprivileged children are struggling to continue their education since the outbreak of the pandemic, this kind of initiative is very important right now. I think this is a really good step and will help the country's education sector deal with the shock. I believe other people will also follow imo and take some noble initiatives."
imo is a responsible and caring organization, which will keep coming up with such generous initiatives in future to do their bit for the betterment of the communities in Bangladesh and its people. Even in the days to come, imo is committed to enabling the people living in Bangladesh. Volunteers from imo and JAAGO Foundation were present during the educational stationeries and materials distribution program.


