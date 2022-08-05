USAID seeks bids for a new community resilience competition

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has opened applications for a new challenge competition to strengthen the innovation ecosystem for humanitarian challenges and community resilience in Bangladesh, says a press release.

The challenge will create stronger support structures for innovators and humanitarian actors to develop, test and scale innovations that complement traditional humanitarian response and build long-term community resilience. This is urgent at a time when both the frequency and scale of humanitarian crises are increasing and compounded by climate change - the humanitarian community's ability to respond is stretched thin.

The challenge is part of the Accelerating Innovation for Resilience (AI4Resilience) initiative in Bangladesh, implemented by the US-based nonprofit Global Knowledge Initiative (GKI) in partnership with Spring Activator, a global incubator, accelerator, and advisory firm.

The AI4Resilience Challenge supports the co-creation of solutions to catalyze the supply and scale of innovations for community-led humanitarian response and long-term resilience. At the same time, the initiative will enhance relevant capacities, networks, partnerships, and collaboration across the community.

AI4Resilience has set aside $300,000 in total for challenge participants to support the design and implementation of the solutions. Participants will also receive a wide array of support, including a combination of coaching, mentoring, technical assistance, partnership development and events.

Visit https://globalknowledgeinitiative.org/ for more information on the challenge competition. If you are interested in applying, go to https://gki.smapply.io to submit your application by August 20 at 11:59 PM Bangladesh Standard Time.

















