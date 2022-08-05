Video
Hazaribagh turning into hub of diversified leather goods

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Dhaka's Hazaribagh which was in news a few years back due to the pollution caused by the tanneries there, is now turning into a diversified leather product hub from a rawhide tannery zone in a span of just five years since the tanneries shifted to Savar.
What's more, many of those who lost their jobs after the tannery relocation process have, reportedly, turned their lives around producing and selling diversified leather goods, Apparel Resources nes portal reported on Thursday.
According to the Hazaribagh Leather Shoes and Goods Association, there are around 150 small and medium factories operating in Hazaribagh - the total number of factories in the country is around 400 - producing a wide mix of products including shoes, slippers, jackets, office bags, wallets, purses, belts, school bags and ladies' handbags and registering annual turnover of around Taka 100 crore.


