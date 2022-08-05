China knocks out India as BD’s top trading partner in May

China emerged as the top trading partner of Bangladesh in May this year leaving behind India, which was at the top in the previous two months, according to the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), whose data showed China-Bangladesh trade in May stood at Tk 1.8 trillion and China had nearly 17 per cent share in the country's total trade.

Industry and trade experts in Bangladesh feel the uptrend in Bangladesh-China trade would continue in future as Chinese products are cheaper and vastly diversified. India had nearly 13 per cent share in the bilateral trade amounting to Tk 1.3 trillion during May this year.

Bangladesh exported merchandise worth Tk 335 billion in May to China while its goods import from there was worth Tk 1.77 trillion. The country's exports to India were worth Tk 113.23 billion in May against imports worth Tk 1.228 trillion, reports fibre2fashion.com























