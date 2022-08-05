Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 5 August, 2022, 3:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BD seeks $2 billion from WB, ADB to boost forex reserves

Published : Friday, 5 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 112

Aug 4: Bangladesh is seeking assistance from the World Bank and Asian Development Bank amid efforts to bolster its foreign exchange reserves, according to people familiar with the matter.
The government wrote letters to the two lenders seeking $1 billion each from them to help the economy cope with the ripple effects of the war in Ukraine and energy price shocks, said the people, who asked not to be named because the matter is not public yet.
The requests come days after the government sought a loan from the International Monetary Fund, in a move seen as a pre-emptive measure to shore up the country's foreign exchange reserves amid concerns over contagion risks. South Asian neighbors Sri Lanka and Pakistan are already in talks with the IMF for loans to tide over crises in their respective economies.
"Not only the IMF, but we will also go to the World Bank and the ADB," Bangladesh Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said at a media briefing in Dhaka on July 27. Phone calls to Kamal, and Sharifa Khan, secretary of the economic relations division -- a government unit that mobilizes external assistance -- remained unanswered.
Bangladesh's foreign exchange reserves slipped to $39.48 billion as of July 27 from $45.7 billion a year earlier. The country's trade deficit widened to a record $33.3 billion in the fiscal year ended June.
The government and the ADB opened initial discussions on at least four projects, including $250 million in loans for economic recovery from the pandemic, one of the people said.
Another project to help rebuild after floods that devastated the northeastern region is expected to receive as much as $250 million in loans. Discussions are ongoing between the government and the ADB, the person said, without giving more details.
On Wednesday, Kamal told a press conference in Dhaka that the pressure on consumer prices would ease in a month, and the taka would stabilize. The economy would get back on track "very soon," he added.
    -Business Standard (India)


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sonali Investment Ltd approves 10pc dividend
NBR awards Southeast Bank
Uttara Bank awarded as one of the top taxpayers
Brazil hikes interest rate, signals may tighten further
Govt to buy 60,000 tonnes of urea from KAFCO, Saudi Arabia
Argentina Economy Minister vows to respect IMF deficit deal
Output problems at Barapukuria power plant may ease in 2 weeks
Banglalink posts double digit growth in Q2'22


Latest News
Tangail bus horror: Suspected robber remanded
Who will lead BNP in next polls, Quader questions
Don't cry, wake up: Fakhrul to BNP activists
Bangladesh seeks EU’s role for early repatriation of Rohingyas
Home Minister visits Rohingyas on Bhasanchar island
School teacher drowns while swimming to cross river
Dollar price will become stable in two months: BB governor
BNP leaders apparently responsible for Bhola deaths: Hasan
22 Chinese jets crossed Taiwan Strait 'median line': Taipei
US Senate ratifies Finland, Sweden accession to NATO
Most Read News
Air-pilot Johann Pieris to represent Sri Lankan team at Veterans' World Cup in Australia
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
Taiwan war games threaten more global supply chain disruption
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
No IMF proposal to raise power, petroleum prices: FinMin
Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time
Jute industry our pride
Country’s energy woes
Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft