Stocks gain for 5th running day on buying spree

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) rose for the fifth consecutive day on Thursday as investors continued their buying spree on prospective shatters.

DSEX, the prime index of the DSE went up by 12.14 points or 0.19 per cent to 6,312.25. The DSE Shariah Index (DSES) and the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, also gained 6.38 points to 2,265.20 and 4.68 to 1,375.19 at the close of the trading.

Turnover on the DSE slid to Tk 11,902.61 million, from Tk 11,954.14 million on the previous day. Out of 381 issues traded, 199 declined, 129 advanced and 53 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

The CSE with the CSE All Share Price Index (CASPI) advance to nearly 57.78 points to 18,540.94 and the Selective Categories Index (CSCX) rising nearly 35.97 points to 11,109.67 at the close. Of the issues traded, 122 declined, 117 advanced and 67 issues remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city's bourse traded 1.02 crore shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value worth nearly Tk 21.30 crore.















