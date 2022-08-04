Thrust on nat'l policy to ensure good governance in power, energy sector

Speakers at a meeting suggested the government to formulate an effective national policy and IEPMP in order to ensure good governance in the power and energy sector.

The speakers came up with the suggestion at a consultation meeting titled, 'Challenges of good governance in coal and LNG power projects in Bangladesh: What to do to ensure integrity in formulating IEPMP.' The consultation meeting jointly organised by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and Bangladesh Environment Movement (BAPA) at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre to ensure governance in the power and energy sector.

Sharif Jamil, General Secretary of BAPA moderated the programme and executive director of TIB Iftekharuzzaman gave opening speech while President of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, was present as chief guest, Engr Mohammad Hossain, Director General of Power Cell under the Ministry of Power, Energy and Mineral Resources, attended as special guest and Syeda Rizwana Hasan, Chief Executive of Bangladesh Environment Lawyers Association (BELA), research director of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Khandaker Golam Moazzem, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering at Daffodil University Shamsul Alam and Honorary Professor of Geology Department of Dhaka University Badrul Imam participated in the panel discussion.

Chief Guest Awami League lawmaker Saber Hossain Chowdhury, MP, said, "We need to formulate a national policy at this moment to ensure good governance in the power and energy sector.

IEPMPO will be developed in the light of that national policy. By doing this, it will be possible to fill any shortfall or gap in the power and energy sector. Moreover, as much as we are vocal about the climate in the international arena, we are not as active in protecting the environment within the country. But it is very important to ensure consistency here, the AL leader said.

In the speech of the special guest, Engr Mohammad Hossain, said, "There will be some mistakes when working. We are also interested in correcting the error if it is pointed out to us constructively. We have received several suggestions regarding the IEPMP and will take them seriously. We see a lot of potentials in renewable energy, especially solar power."

In the panel discussion, the speakers discussed the conflict of interests of the power and energy sector, adverse effects on the environment due to coal and LNG-based power plants, renewable energy etc.

They said that the people expect development in terms of electricity and energy and environment as well, not just being stuck in GDP-based development. Appropriate policy framework and its implementation are required in this sector, they noted.

The speakers suggested that in order to establish good governance in the power and energy sector, the government should take initiative to control the dictatorship of the heads of autonomous institutions.