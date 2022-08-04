Video
DU Professor takes class under tree

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 219
DU Correspondent

Prof Tahmina Ahmed of Dhaka University (DU) English Department on Wednesday took a class in the open in front of the Arts Building on the campus as the electricity went before her scheduled class.
She was supposed to take a class of Honors' fourth year students of this department at Lecture
Theatre at 11:00am.
"Due to power outage, she took us to 'Bot Tola' and continued the class till 11:45am," said a student of this batch, seeking anonymity.
Meanwhile some pictures of the class went viral on Social Media and many criticised the current condition of load-shedding across the country.
Sharing the photo, some have also criticised the government.
Hasan Al Arif wrote on his Facebook timeline, "Tahmina madam is taking class at Bot Tola due to horrible load-shedding and intense heat."
However, Prof Tahmina told the Daily Observer that she was not protesting against load-shedding at all, adding, "I took the class at Bot Tola as the electricity went out. As a literature student, I wouldn't mind taking classes under trees. There is nothing special about it."


