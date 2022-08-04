Garment leaders demand probe into anomaly in building workers' hostels

Garments leaders have demanded an exemplary punishment for the officials of Directorate of Women Affairs (DoWA) who are accused of corruption and irregularities with regards to construction of a hostel for accommodation of working women garment workers, located in Ashulia's Khajurbagan in Savar.

They also noted that such a hotel for female garment workers has not considered the requirements of the garment workers, therefore, now garments workers are not willing to stay in this hostel.

"The issue of accountability and transparency of the officials should be looked into through proper investigation and culprits must be brought to justice so that next time none would commit such crimes," said Nazma Akter, a garment rights activist while talking about the revelation of corruption, indiscipline and irregular activities centring the construction of hostel for accommodation of working women garment workers.

Akter is the founder and Executive Director of Awaj Foundation. Akter, who has been working to improve workers' rights, especially women workers, in the garment sector in Bangladesh for over 32 years, said that a section of government officials always try to advance their financial gains by introducing such projects.

"This is like the same as was going on for years. The project based development works always benefit these officials, this trend should be halted," she added.

Referring to the project, she noted that the project objective was to accommodate 750 women workers, but now the hostel has only 388 seats. Of them, the authorities were able to manage to rent only 130 seats.

Surprisingly, although the hostel was built for women workers of garment factories, most of the people staying there are students of local private educational institutions, she said.

Construction of the hostel started in 2013 and finished in 2017.

Questioning the purpose of the hostel, Selima Ahmed, a Bangladeshi business woman said that reviewing the whole infrastructure, it raises a question if it is intended for the welfare of the garment workers.

"The female workers earn very limited money; they always try to save this income by cooking their own foods, which depend on their personal choice. How could these important issues the officials ignore ?," she asked while pointing to the introduction of canteen being run by individual arrangement.

Why would the garment workers stay there if the environment is not comfortable, secure, she said. Talking with the workers, we get to know that they were afraid of not having personal privacy and losing their belongings, she said.

A 12- storey building was built to provide accommodation for women workers in the country's export-oriented sector.

More than Tk 28 crore were spent, but now it appears that women workers do not live there and most of the hostel rooms are empty.

Referring to the rent is fixed up by the Women's Directorate, she also noted that we came to know one seat in a room with two seats in the hostel is Tk.1, 200 and the rent of one seat is three-seater room is Tk. 800, Tk. 700 for one seat in four seat room.

This means, the cost of accommodation of four workers in a room of four seats is 2,800.

On the contrary, she said if we look at the local level, a room for four people can be rented for a rent of Tk. 3,000 in a privately owned house where they will have all facilities including cooking.

"If realities are like that then why would our garment workers stay in this hostel? she asked,"

However, talking with the Daily Observer, a garment factory worker, Tahmina Akter, 22 years old, J. K Group Saver Complex, said that the food costs are high in a hostel.

" Again, there is no opportunity to determine the cost of eating by considering one's own income and expenses. The most problematic issue is we have to eat whatever is available in the canteen. Sometimes even the food is not available when we return late at night after working overtime," she said while talking over the phone.

When asked, Director General of Women's Affairs Department Farida Parveen, if they have followed the proper guidelines considering the lifestyle of garment workers, said that they have followed the design of the project and built this hostel accordingly.

However, on the other hand, an evaluation report prepared by the Planning Ministry's Implementation, Monitoring and Evaluation Department (IMED), last June says that the hostel was not made suitable for garment workers.

The respective department had not conducted a detailed survey to verify whether such accommodation is required or not.

However, another working women's hostel called Pritilata Karmajeevi Women Hostel and Child Daycare Centre in Kaliganj, Gazipur is being constructed by the Directorate of Women Affairs.

Currently the hostel has no income due to lack of various facilities and realizing such a situation the respective department is not taking any responsibility for its maintenance.

The Directorate of Women Affairs constructed the hotel about four years ago to provide housing facilities for the women workers of the nearby industries at a cost of Tk. 17 crore.

According to officials, the hostel authority ( DoWF) also hides if any irregularities or corruption incidents occurred in the hostel.

For instance, a recent theft incident of the high- power cable of the six-storey hostel occurred on July 4 but the respective officials did not report the matter to the police.

There is accommodation for 124 working women here but currently only 20 are staying .

No one can come and stay here for a long time due to lack of minimum facilities and the issues were reported to the officials, but they avoided it on the pretext of lack of allocation.

Talking with the Daily Observer, a high-ranking official of the DoWA on the condition of anonymity said that when the working women's hostel project was taken up in Kaliganj, it was said that the expenses would be met from the income of the hostel.

But at the beginning of the project, they found that the average monthly income from the hostel was only Tk. 20,000 but the salary and maintenance of 18 officers and employees is about three and half lakh in every month.

Under such circumstances, it has become almost impossible to run the hostel after the project expired in 2020.

According to the officials, the cost of a woman staying in a room with four beds in the Pritilata Working Women's Hostel is Tk. 500, Tk. 700 for a three-bed room and Tk. 900 for a two-bedroom.







