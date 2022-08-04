Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

TCB to import 3.30cr litres of soybean oil from UAE, Canada

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 205
Business Correspondent

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the state marketing agency, will import 33 million (3.30 crore) litres of soybean oil from two companies, one from United Arab Emirates and another from Canada, through direct purchase method (DPM) without any tender process.
Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in a meeting on Wednesday approved a proposal placed by the Commerce Ministry in this regard.
At the end of the meeting, Abdul Barik, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division, briefed the details of the proposal.   
He said two proposals were presented for the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and three proposals for the approval of the CCGP. Among the purchase proposals were one proposal from the Ministry of Commerce and two proposals from the Ministry of Industry.
The entire import will cost Tk 4.48 billion, with each litre costing $1.44 (equivalent to Tk 136) valuing each dollar Tk 944.50 million. The TCB will sell
the edible oil in bottles, each having two litres of oil.
Abdul Barik added that 2.20 crore liters of oil will buy from UAE and 1.10 crore liters of oil will buy from Canada - at the rate of $1.44 per liter or Tk 136 per liter - for TCB under the Ministry of Commerce at Tk 448,82,64,000 through DPM (direct purchase method) system.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on nat'l policy to ensure good governance in power, energy sector
DU Professor takes class under tree
Garment leaders demand probe into anomaly in building workers' hostels
Exporters can encash proceeds of VAT in 15 days
TCB to import 3.30cr litres of soybean oil from UAE, Canada
Injured JCD leader dies in Dhaka
Road accidents galore, but no govt remedial steps in sight
New SPs in 40 districts


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft