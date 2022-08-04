TCB to import 3.30cr litres of soybean oil from UAE, Canada

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB), the state marketing agency, will import 33 million (3.30 crore) litres of soybean oil from two companies, one from United Arab Emirates and another from Canada, through direct purchase method (DPM) without any tender process.

Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in a meeting on Wednesday approved a proposal placed by the Commerce Ministry in this regard.

At the end of the meeting, Abdul Barik, Additional Secretary of the Cabinet Division, briefed the details of the proposal.

He said two proposals were presented for the approval of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) and three proposals for the approval of the CCGP. Among the purchase proposals were one proposal from the Ministry of Commerce and two proposals from the Ministry of Industry.

The entire import will cost Tk 4.48 billion, with each litre costing $1.44 (equivalent to Tk 136) valuing each dollar Tk 944.50 million. The TCB will sell

the edible oil in bottles, each having two litres of oil.

Abdul Barik added that 2.20 crore liters of oil will buy from UAE and 1.10 crore liters of oil will buy from Canada - at the rate of $1.44 per liter or Tk 136 per liter - for TCB under the Ministry of Commerce at Tk 448,82,64,000 through DPM (direct purchase method) system.







