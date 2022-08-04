Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 12:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BNP-Cops Clash

Injured JCD leader dies in Dhaka

BNP calls hartal in Bhola today

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 214
Our Correspondent


BHOLA, Jul 3: Bhola unit BNP has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district for Thursday protesting the death of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) district unit president Nure Alam in a clash between police and BNP men.
The strike will be observed from 6:00am to 6:00pm in the district on the day, BNP's Bhola unit Joint General Secretary Humayun Kabir Sopan said Wednesday. Nure Alam suffereded bullet wounds during a clash with police on Sunday.
Humayun Kabir said Nure Alam was taken to Comfort Diagnostic Centre in the capital on the same day where he succumbed to his injures around 3:15pm on Wednesday. He had been on life support at the hospital.
As part of BNP's countrywide demonstration programme protesting the ongoing load-shedding and mismanagement in the power sector, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of their district party office in Bhola on Sunday.
At one stage, police
obstructed them when they tried to stage demonstrations at Kalinath Roy Bazar around 11:30am, triggering a clash.
Later, police fired bullets and lobbed teargas shells that left local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim dead and some other leaders and activists of the party injured.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on nat'l policy to ensure good governance in power, energy sector
DU Professor takes class under tree
Garment leaders demand probe into anomaly in building workers' hostels
Exporters can encash proceeds of VAT in 15 days
TCB to import 3.30cr litres of soybean oil from UAE, Canada
Injured JCD leader dies in Dhaka
Road accidents galore, but no govt remedial steps in sight
New SPs in 40 districts


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft