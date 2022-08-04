Injured JCD leader dies in Dhaka



BHOLA, Jul 3: Bhola unit BNP has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district for Thursday protesting the death of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) district unit president Nure Alam in a clash between police and BNP men.

The strike will be observed from 6:00am to 6:00pm in the district on the day, BNP's Bhola unit Joint General Secretary Humayun Kabir Sopan said Wednesday. Nure Alam suffereded bullet wounds during a clash with police on Sunday.

Humayun Kabir said Nure Alam was taken to Comfort Diagnostic Centre in the capital on the same day where he succumbed to his injures around 3:15pm on Wednesday. He had been on life support at the hospital.

As part of BNP's countrywide demonstration programme protesting the ongoing load-shedding and mismanagement in the power sector, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of their district party office in Bhola on Sunday.

At one stage, police

obstructed them when they tried to stage demonstrations at Kalinath Roy Bazar around 11:30am, triggering a clash.

Later, police fired bullets and lobbed teargas shells that left local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim dead and some other leaders and activists of the party injured.















