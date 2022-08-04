New SPs in 40 districts

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday posted new Superintendent of Police (SP) in 40 districts of the country. This was informed in a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

The decision was endorsed by President Abdul Hamid through a gazette. Netrokona SP Md Akbar Ali Munshi has been

transferred to Pabna SP, Gazipur SP S.M Shafiullah to Chattogram SP, Madaripur SP Golam Mostafa Russell to Narayanganj SP, Feni SP Mohammad Abdullah Al Mamun to Sylhet SP, Joypurhat SP Masum Ahmed Bhuiyan to Mymensingh SP, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner Saiful Haque to Shariatpur SP, Khulna Metropolitan Police DC Mohammad Ahsan Shah to Sunamganj SP, Lalmonirhat In-service Training Center Commandant Md Mahfuzzaman Ashraf to Lakshmipur SP, DMP DC Mohammad Ashiqur Rahman to Jhenaidah SP, Police Headquarters Assistant Inspector General Sadira Khatun to Narail SP, Gazipur Metropolitan Police DC Abdullah Al Mamun to Chuadanga SP, Police Headquarters AIG Arifur Rahman Mandol to Sirajganj SP, Special Branch SP Moniruzzaman to Satkhira SP, DMP DC Shah Iftekhar Ahmed to Dinajpur SP, Police Headquarters SP Mir Abu Touhid to Rangamati SP, Police Telecom SP Mohammad Saiful Islam to Lalmonirhat SP, Special Branch SP Muhammad Rashidul Haque to Noagaon SP, DMP DC Mahfuzul Islam to Cox's Bazar SP, Special Branch SP Md Foyes Ahmed to Netrokona SP and DMP DC Wahidul Islam to Barishal SP.

Among DMP DCs Abdul Mannan has been transferred to Cumilla SP, Md Shafiqul Alam to Gazipur SP, Saidul Islam to Patukhali SP and Md Asaduzzaman to Dhaka District SP.

Police Headquarters Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mohammad Mahfuzur Rahman Al Mamun has been transferred to Munshiganj SP, DIG Md Kamruzzaman to Sherpur, SP Mohammad Rasel Sheikh to Kishoreganj, DIG Md Masud Alam to Madaripur SP, Gazipur Metropolitan Police Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohammad Nure Alam to Joypurhat SP, DCP Zakir Hossain to Feni SP, Cox's Bazar APBN-14 Commandant Naimul Haque to Khagrachari SP, APBN-16 Commandant Abdus Salam to Borguna SP, Dinajpur In-service Training Center Commandant Md Shahjahan to Faridpur SP, RAB Deputy Director Al Asad Md Mahfuzul Islam to Kurigram SP.

Deputy Sergeant at Arms Department Additional SP SM Sirazul Huda has been transferred to Panchagarh SP, Industrial Police Additional SP Moshiuddowla Reza to Magura SP, Chattogram Additional SP Afruzul Haque Tutul to Jhalkathi, Narayanganj Additional SP Mostafizur Rahman to Nilphamari and Shariatpur Additional SP Md Saifur Rahman has been posted to Natore district SP.

In a separate gazette, Home Ministry transferred 10 SPs to different posts on the same day.

Magura SP Mohammad Jahirul Islam has been transferred to Police Headquarters as DIG, Sherpur SP Md Hasan Nahid Chowdhury to Sylhet Range Reserve Force (RRF) SP, Barguna Police Super Muhammad Jahangir Mallik to Rajshahi RRF SP, Md Mostafizur Rahman to Chittagong Metropolitan Police DCP, Jhalakathi SP Fatiha Yasmin to Dhaka CID SP, Bandarban SP Zerin Akhter to Special Branch SP, Panchagarh SP Md Yusuf Ali to Special Branch SP, Khagrachari SP Md Abdul Aziz to Police Headquarters DIG, Chuadanga SP Md Jahidul Islam to Dhaka CID SP and Munshiganj SP to DMP as DCP.















