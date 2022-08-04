Video
Thursday, 4 August, 2022
Front Page

BGB recovers $80,000 from Chuadanga

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

CHUADANGA, Aug 3: Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) seized US$80,000 from Fulbari border under Damurhuda upazila in Chuadanga district Wednesday morning while those were being smuggled to India.
However, BGB couldn't detain the suspected smuggler who was carrying the foreign currency. The information was revealed at a press briefing at 6 BGB
Headquarters on Wednesday afternoon.
According to BGB, upon secret information, they conducted a drive along Fulbari border and found a person trying to cross the border with a bag through Pillar No. 85. The person left the bag and fled when BGB members chased him.
The BGB men found eight bundles of US dollars amounting to $80,000 inside the bag.  Lt Col Shah Md Ishtiaque, Director of BGB Chuadanga-6, said a case was filed with Darshana Police Station in this regard.
"Primarily, we suspect that the foreign currency was being smuggled to India," said Ishtiaque.


