

Conspirators out again to oust me, AL: PM

She said this while the newly-elected board members of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society called on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban.

"They are still continuing their conspiracies. I know all of them (conspirators)," she said, adding she has all the information about who is doing what.

She mentioned that the conspirators were out on their mission before 2014 and 2018 elections. "Now that the next election is coming nearer, so they are very much active."

Hasina wondered how the conspirators would gain by ousting her government. But one thing, she said, is certain that the people will be the sufferers.

In her speech, the Prime Minister recalled the painful memories of August 15 and said that the nation for which Bangabandhu had sacrificed his whole life, how the killers shot the Father of the Nation as being a Bangali!

"The killers even did not spare Russel (her 10-year-old brother)," she said in an emotion-choked voice.

Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived the carnage as they were abroad at that time.

The PM said she is one of the family who is still "alive and in power."

She explained why the conspirators are still active against her.

"Many don't like that I'm attaining success for the country and have elevated Bangladesh's status as a developing nation," she said. "I know that their activities are very much

vibrant," she added.

Hasina said that the Father of the Nation established the Red Crescent Society to serve the welfare of humanity. After the brutal assassination of the father of the nation in 1975, he was buried with a piece of Red Crescent cloth as a shroud.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister directed the Red Crescent Society to prepare a plan to modernize the Holy Family Hospital, including bringing it back to its old status.

During the meeting, the board members informed about the activities of the Red Crescent Society during disasters including flood, corona pandemic and Rohingya issue. They expressed gratitude to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for establishing Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.

The Prime Minister lauded the activities of the Red Crescent Society during the disaster. At this time, she urged the young generation to be involved in the service of humanity.

During the meeting with the Prime Minister at Ganabhaban, Red Crescent Society Chairman Major General (retd) ATM Abdul Wahab, Vice Chairman Nurur Rahman, Treasurer MA Salam, Secretary General Kazi Safiqul Azam, Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta, M Manjurul Islam and other board members were present.









