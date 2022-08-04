Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 12:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Conspirators out again to oust me, AL: PM

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 232
Staff Correspondent

Conspirators out again to oust me, AL: PM

Conspirators out again to oust me, AL: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said the killers of August 15 of 1975 are still active and they want to remove me and Awami League from power.
She said this while the newly-elected board members of Bangladesh Red Crescent Society called on her at her official residence, Ganabhaban.
"They are still continuing their conspiracies. I know all of them (conspirators)," she said, adding she has all the information about who is doing what.
She mentioned that the conspirators were out on their mission before 2014 and 2018 elections. "Now that the next election is coming nearer, so they are very much active."
Hasina wondered how the conspirators would gain by ousting her government. But one thing, she said, is certain that the people will be the sufferers.
In her speech, the Prime Minister recalled the painful memories of August 15 and said that the nation for which Bangabandhu had sacrificed his whole life, how the killers shot the Father of the Nation as being a Bangali!
"The killers even did not spare Russel (her 10-year-old brother)," she said in an emotion-choked voice.
Hasina and her younger sister Sheikh Rehana survived the carnage as they were abroad at that time.
The PM said she is one of the family who is still "alive and in power."
She explained why the conspirators are still active against her.
"Many don't like that I'm attaining success for the country and have elevated Bangladesh's status as a developing nation," she said. "I know that their activities are very much
vibrant," she added.
Hasina said that the Father of the Nation established the Red Crescent Society to serve the welfare of humanity. After the brutal assassination of the father of the nation in 1975, he was buried with a piece of Red Crescent cloth as a shroud.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister directed the Red Crescent Society to prepare a plan to modernize the Holy Family Hospital, including bringing it back to its old status.
During the meeting, the board members informed about the activities of the Red Crescent Society during disasters including flood, corona pandemic and Rohingya issue. They expressed gratitude to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for establishing Bangladesh Red Crescent Society.
The Prime Minister lauded the activities of the Red Crescent Society during the disaster. At this time, she urged the young generation to be involved in the service of humanity.
During the meeting with the Prime Minister at Ganabhaban, Red Crescent Society Chairman Major General (retd) ATM Abdul Wahab, Vice Chairman Nurur Rahman, Treasurer MA Salam, Secretary General Kazi Safiqul Azam, Member of Parliament Aroma Dutta, M Manjurul Islam and other board members were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Thrust on nat'l policy to ensure good governance in power, energy sector
DU Professor takes class under tree
Garment leaders demand probe into anomaly in building workers' hostels
Exporters can encash proceeds of VAT in 15 days
TCB to import 3.30cr litres of soybean oil from UAE, Canada
Injured JCD leader dies in Dhaka
Road accidents galore, but no govt remedial steps in sight
New SPs in 40 districts


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft