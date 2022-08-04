Writ seeks judicial inquiry over Railway accident across country

A writ petition was filed with the High Court (HC) on Wednesday seeking judicial inquiry into the accidents at rail crossings across the country.

The petition also sought appropriate compensation for the families of the victims, who were killed and injured in the recent rail accidents in Chittagong and Gopalganj.

Dhaka University (DU) student Mohiuddin Howladar Roni, who has protested in Kamalapur against irregularities, corruption and mismanagement in the railway for several weeks, filed the writ petition seeking its directive for conducting an investigation headed by a retired judge of the Appellate Division of these accidents.

Advocate Taposh Kanti Bal filed the petition with the related branch of the HC on behalf of seeking a rule regarding the matter.

Later, Taposh told journalists that the petition has been mentioned before a High Court bench, but the court felt embarrassed to hear on the petition. "We will move before another bench of the High Court on Thursday for hearing on the petition," the lawyer added.

On July 29 this year, 11 people were killed and at least five others injured after a train hit a microbus at a level crossing in Mirsharai Upazila of Chattogram.

Previously on July 21, five day labourers were killed after being struck by a train in Kashiani upazila of Gopalganj.

On July 25, Dhaka University student Mohiuddin Roni has suspended his movement against various irregularities of Bangladesh Railway and for meeting his six-point demand.

He announced the decision after a meeting with the high officials of Bangladesh Railway including the Railways secretary and Director General at Rail Bhaban on July 25.