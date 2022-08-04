Covid: 3 more deaths reported with 375 cases

The country recorded three more Covid-linked deaths with 375 fresh cases in 24 hours till Wednesday morning.

With the latest numbers, the total fatalities reached 29,298 while the caseload 2,006,368, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The daily case positivity rate dropped to 6.53 per cent from Tuesday's 7.72 per cent as 5,785 samples were tested.

All the deceased were men and they were from Dhaka division.

The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 per cent. The recovery rate rose to 96.95 per cent from Tuesday's 96.92 per cent.

In July, Bangladesh reported 142 Covid-linked deaths and 31,422 cases, the highest death toll and cases in the last five months since March this year, as per DGHS.

Among the deceased, 57 were unvaccinated while seven received the first dose, 52 the second dose and 26 the third dose, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS). -UNB





