CHATTOGRAM, Aug 3: A Bangladeshi expatriate was killed after being hit by a private car in Ajman city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Md Kamal Uddin, 38, of Mirsharai upazila of Chattogram. Khwaja Mainuddin, a neighbor of Kamal in the UAE, told his family that Kamal was hit by a speeding car while crossing the road in the city at night. -UNB