Recruitment, Transfer, Promotion

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) has requested anyone who wants money to do various things including recruitment, promotion and transfer of teachers-officers-employees to hand them over to the nearest police station and police.

This request was made in a public notice signed by DSHE Director General Nehal Ahmed on Monday.

According to the notification, recently, the directorate observed that various fraudsters directly or by the name DSHE, they have been doing several tasks including promotion, recruitment and transfer of teachers-officers-employees illegally.

They demand money by phone, e-mail, text message or letter.

It has been requested not to entrap anyone by using the names of such fraudulent circles or officials of the directorate and any institution under it through e-mails, short messages and letters or their personal communication.

If someone wants any kind of advantage or money, it should be understood that it is fraud. It is specifically requested to report the phone number of such fraudsters to the nearest police station and hand over the fraudsters to the police.

The notification also informed that financial transactions are not required for any work of the directorate.





