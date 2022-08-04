10 govt pry schools shut in Lalmonirhat as Teesta swells

LALMONIRHAT, Aug 3: Ten government primary schools in Lalmonirhat district along the Teesta River have been closed due to flashflood.

The low-lying areas along the river banks were submerged a due to rise in Teesta water level, rendering 15,000 families of the char areas under five upazilas of the district marooned.

The upazilas are Sadar, Hatibandha, Kaliganj, Aditmari and Patgram.

Teesta was flowing 10 cm above the danger level at 6 pm on Tuesday that inundated the char areas, said Asafuddoula, Engineer of Dalia Water Development Board.

The water level started to fall since Wednesday morning as the river was flowing 13cm below the red mark at 9am today, he said.

Golam Nabi, Lalmonirhat District Primary Education Officer, said the flood water entered 10 government primary schools on Tuesday, forcing the authorities concerned to shut those.

Meanwhile, erosion along the river banks has taken a serious turn in the last couple of days due to the swelling of the river.

Abu Bakar Siddiue Shyamal, chairman of Goddimari Union Parishad of Hatibandha upazila, said 2000 families of No 4 ward of the upazila have been marooned in the last two days. They are preparing a list of the affected people.

Besides, many people in Aditmari upazila have taken shelter in different centers while many on high places.

Already 30 houses at Kalamti in Aditmari upazila washed away by the river, forcing the affected people to live under open sky. -UNB



