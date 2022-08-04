Video
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 12:03 PM
Home City News

Osmani Hospital interns continue strike, block road  

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 267

SYLHET, Aug 3: The interns at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College and Hospital (SOMCH) continued their strike for the 2nd consecutive day on Wednesday protesting the attack on two of their fellows by the relatives of a patient.
They took position on the college campus and put the administrative building gate under lock and key till noon boycotting their classes and exams.
The interns blocked the road in front of the main gate of the hospital around 1 pm, causing severe traffic jam on both sides of Rikabibazar-Medical road.
Only those vehicles which were carrying patients were allowed to move on the road.
SOMCH Director Brigadier Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiyan said the overall medical services are normal now.
"Several steps have been taken to strengthen the security of the hospital and the medical college," he added.
On Sunday, two relatives of a patient misbehaved with a female intern at the hospital. They were later handed over to the police.
To take revenge, relatives of the patient entered the college campus and stabbed two interns-Emon Ahmed, 24 and Rudra Nath, 22, on Monday night.     -UNB


Osmani Hospital interns continue strike, block road  
