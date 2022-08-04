Kyrgios cruises in first match since Wimbledon, Rublev wins



Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a shot against Marcos Giron of the United States during Day 4 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. photo: AFP

The 27-year-old Australian fired 12 aces and saved the lone break point he faced to oust Giron in 59 minutes for a triumphant return at the US Open hardcourt tune-up.

After a 3-3 start, Kyrgios won nine of the last 11 games for the victory despite memories of a poor effort in a first-round exit last year during "a dark time in my life."

"I just really wanted to force myself to have high energy and pull out a performance," Kyrgios said. "My confidence was a bit low coming out just because just being on that court again. I got disgraced last year first round, and it was tough to stomach.

"I'm proud of my performance today. It wasn't easy."

World number 63 Kyrgios, whose most recent title came at Washington in 2019, booked a second-round match against US 14th seed Tommy Paul.

Kyrgios said he has struggled to move on after his Wimbledon final loss to Novak Djokovic last month.

"That match hurts," Kyrgios said. "To have that opportunity and come up short wasn't easy for me to stomach.

"It was hard. I feel like a Grand Slam final doesn't come around so often for us normal players. That was like the golden opportunity.

"I'm doing all the right things to put myself in that position again. I don't think we thought it was possible to contend for Grand Slams, but now it's a genuine thing."

A hearing in Australia on common assault charges against Kyrgios from a January 2021 incident had originally been scheduled for Tuesday but last month was moved to August 23, six days before the start of the US Open. "I've got people in my corner and my team dealing with those things. They are out of my control," Kyrgios said. "All I can do is just continue to work and keep my head down and do what I love to do every day." -AFP













WASHINGTON, AUG 3: Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios won in his first match since making his Grand Slam final debut, ripping American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday at the ATP and WTA Washington Open.The 27-year-old Australian fired 12 aces and saved the lone break point he faced to oust Giron in 59 minutes for a triumphant return at the US Open hardcourt tune-up.After a 3-3 start, Kyrgios won nine of the last 11 games for the victory despite memories of a poor effort in a first-round exit last year during "a dark time in my life.""I just really wanted to force myself to have high energy and pull out a performance," Kyrgios said. "My confidence was a bit low coming out just because just being on that court again. I got disgraced last year first round, and it was tough to stomach."I'm proud of my performance today. It wasn't easy."World number 63 Kyrgios, whose most recent title came at Washington in 2019, booked a second-round match against US 14th seed Tommy Paul.Kyrgios said he has struggled to move on after his Wimbledon final loss to Novak Djokovic last month."That match hurts," Kyrgios said. "To have that opportunity and come up short wasn't easy for me to stomach."It was hard. I feel like a Grand Slam final doesn't come around so often for us normal players. That was like the golden opportunity."I'm doing all the right things to put myself in that position again. I don't think we thought it was possible to contend for Grand Slams, but now it's a genuine thing."A hearing in Australia on common assault charges against Kyrgios from a January 2021 incident had originally been scheduled for Tuesday but last month was moved to August 23, six days before the start of the US Open. "I've got people in my corner and my team dealing with those things. They are out of my control," Kyrgios said. "All I can do is just continue to work and keep my head down and do what I love to do every day." -AFP