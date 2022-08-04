Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 12:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Kyrgios cruises in first match since Wimbledon, Rublev wins

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a shot against Marcos Giron of the United States during Day 4 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. photo: AFP

Nick Kyrgios of Australia plays a shot against Marcos Giron of the United States during Day 4 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. photo: AFP

WASHINGTON, AUG 3: Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios won in his first match since making his Grand Slam final debut, ripping American Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2 on Tuesday at the ATP and WTA Washington Open.
The 27-year-old Australian fired 12 aces and saved the lone break point he faced to oust Giron in 59 minutes for a triumphant return at the US Open hardcourt tune-up.
After a 3-3 start, Kyrgios won nine of the last 11 games for the victory despite memories of a poor effort in a first-round exit last year during "a dark time in my life."
"I just really wanted to force myself to have high energy and pull out a performance," Kyrgios said. "My confidence was a bit low coming out just because just being on that court again. I got disgraced last year first round, and it was tough to stomach.
"I'm proud of my performance today. It wasn't easy."
World number 63 Kyrgios, whose most recent title came at Washington in 2019, booked a second-round match against US 14th seed Tommy Paul.
Kyrgios said he has struggled to move on after his Wimbledon final loss to Novak Djokovic last month.
"That match hurts," Kyrgios said. "To have that opportunity and come up short wasn't easy for me to stomach.
"It was hard. I feel like a Grand Slam final doesn't come around so often for us normal players. That was like the golden opportunity.
"I'm doing all the right things to put myself in that position again. I don't think we thought it was possible to contend for Grand Slams, but now it's a genuine thing."
A hearing in Australia on common assault charges against Kyrgios from a January 2021 incident had originally been scheduled for Tuesday but last month was moved to August 23, six days before the start of the US Open. "I've got people in my corner and my team dealing with those things. They are out of my control," Kyrgios said. "All I can do is just continue to work and keep my head down and do what I love to do every day."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ronaldo and Maguire most abused Premier League players on Twitter
Kyrgios cruises in first match since Wimbledon, Rublev wins
Suarez makes 2nd Nacional debut as late substitute in loss
Osaka makes triumphant return, will face Gauff in San Jose
Team-first Mane 'brings own lederhosen' to Bayern Munich
Kiplimo dances to stunning 10,000m Commonwealth Games title
India and Pakistan to clash at Asia Cup cricket
Yadav blitz restores series lead for India


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft