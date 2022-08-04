Suarez makes 2nd Nacional debut as late substitute in loss

MONTEVIDEO, AUG 3: Uruguay great Luis Suarez made his second debut for his boyhood club Nacional on Tuesday but could not prevent them from falling to a 1-0 defeat at home to Atletico Goianiense.

Suarez, 35, made his entrance as a substitute on 74 minutes in place of Franco Fagundez, 17 years after he first turned out in the white shirt of Nacional. He was given a massive standing ovation by the 30,000 adoring fans inside the Gran Parque Central stadium in Montevideo.

He had a free-kick blocked by the wall in his brief cameo as Nacional piled on the pressure in a bid to force an equalizer in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarter-final against the Brazilians. Goianiense had led since the 23rd minute through a Luiz Fernando header and held on despite total Nacional domination to snatch the victory. -AFP















