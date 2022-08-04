Pakistan drops Hasan for Netherlands tour, Asia Cup

KARACHI, AUG 3: Pakistan on Wednesday dropped under-performing fast bowler Hasan Ali for the tour of the Netherlands and the Asia Cup later this month.

The 28-year-old was player of the tournament in Pakistan's Champions Trophy win in 2017.

But Hasan took just three wickets in two Tests in Sri Lanka last month, claimed only three wickets for 222 runs in his last three one-day internationals and went wicket-less in two of his last three Twenty20 internationals.

Chief selector Mohammad Waseem said Hasan needed a break.

"Hasan has been given a break from international cricket and he has been replaced by Naseem Shah," Waseem said in a Pakistan Cricket Board statement.

Pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi will also rest for the three-match ODI series in the Netherlands on August 16, 18 and 21 before coming back for the six-team Asia Cup in United Arab Emirates beginning on September 28.

Pakistan squad for Netherlands ODIs: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahid Mehmood

Pakistan squad for T20 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir. -AFP



















