

Nasum goes past Saifuddin in bowling most expensive over

Saifuddin's 31 against South Africa in 2017 was the previous record.

During Bangladesh's third T20 game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday at Harare Sports Club, Nasum experienced this ignominious record as Zimbabwe batter Ryan Burl hit him 34 runs, smashing five sixes and one four.

Thanks to Burl's onslaught on Nasum, Zimbabwe posted 156-8, recovering from 67-6.

The 34 run hit by Nasum is the joint second highest runs conceded in an over in T20 International cricket. He joined Indian medium pacer Shivam Dube who also gave away 34 runs during India's game against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in 2020. Tim Siefert and Ross Taylor however milked those 34 runs against him in joint venture.

The highest conceded runs in an over remains 36, which was first registered by former Indian star Yuvraj Sing. He hit fast bowler Stuart Broad to make this record during 2007 T20 World Cup against England at Durban.

West Indies's Keiron Pollard also scored 36 against Akila Dhananjaya during his side's game against Sri Lanka in 2021 at Antigua.

Saifuddin however held this record for Bangladesh, conceding 31 runs at the hands of David Miller in the side's game against South Africa in 2017.

Shakib Al Hasan twice gave away 30 runs-one against this Ryan Burl in 2019 and another at hands of Australia's Dan Christian in 2021. -BSS















Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed achieved an unwanted record, giving away 34 runs in an over, which became the most expensive over bowled by a Bangladeshi bowler in T20 International cricket.Saifuddin's 31 against South Africa in 2017 was the previous record.During Bangladesh's third T20 game against Zimbabwe on Tuesday at Harare Sports Club, Nasum experienced this ignominious record as Zimbabwe batter Ryan Burl hit him 34 runs, smashing five sixes and one four.Thanks to Burl's onslaught on Nasum, Zimbabwe posted 156-8, recovering from 67-6.The 34 run hit by Nasum is the joint second highest runs conceded in an over in T20 International cricket. He joined Indian medium pacer Shivam Dube who also gave away 34 runs during India's game against New Zealand at Mount Maunganui in 2020. Tim Siefert and Ross Taylor however milked those 34 runs against him in joint venture.The highest conceded runs in an over remains 36, which was first registered by former Indian star Yuvraj Sing. He hit fast bowler Stuart Broad to make this record during 2007 T20 World Cup against England at Durban.West Indies's Keiron Pollard also scored 36 against Akila Dhananjaya during his side's game against Sri Lanka in 2021 at Antigua.Saifuddin however held this record for Bangladesh, conceding 31 runs at the hands of David Miller in the side's game against South Africa in 2017.Shakib Al Hasan twice gave away 30 runs-one against this Ryan Burl in 2019 and another at hands of Australia's Dan Christian in 2021. -BSS