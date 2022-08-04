Video
BOA, Abahani to observe Sheikh Kamal's 73rd birth anniversary on Friday

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Sports Desk

The Bangladesh Olympic Association (BOA) and Abahani Limited will observe the 73rd birth anniversary of Shaheed Captain Sheikh Kamal, the eldest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on Friday (August 5) holding various programmes.
To mark the day, officials of the BOA will pay tribute to Sheikh Kamal by placing wreaths at his portrait at 7:30am. Besides, wreaths will be laid at his grave at Banani Graveyard at 8:30am and a memorial meeting and doa mahfil will be held at BOA Bhaban at 5:00pm. On the other hand the directors, officials and players of Abahani Club will place wreaths on his portrait on the Club premises at 12:01am (early Friday).
Abahani also include a day-long recitation from the holy Quran, a virtual discussion meeting on Sheikh Kamal's illustrious career at 4:00pm and doa-mahfil at the club Bhaban after the Asr prayer.


