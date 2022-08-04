Video
Thursday, 4 August, 2022
Sports

Hossain Ali eliminated from round of sixteen

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM
C\'wealth Games boxing

BIRMINGHAM (UK), Aug 3: Bangladesh's Hossain Ali was eliminated from the round of sixteen after losing 5-0 points to Wayne Isaac Kibira of Uganda in the Commonwealth Games boxing event held on Wednesday.
Hussain Ali faced Kibira in the men's welterweight (63.5-67 kg)category with Hussain Ali in red  jersey and Kibira in the blue jersey.
Out of the five judges, three judges gave Hussain 27 points and the remaining two gave 28 points while Kibira got 30 points from three judges and 29 points from two judges.
Meanwhile, athlete Mahfuzur Rahman is scheduled to compete in the day's men's high jump while table tennis players will also have a busy day.
In the first match of the day, Sadia Rahman Mou faces her Vanuatu rival Rowana Abel in the women's singles event while Sonam Sultana meets Siffy of the Solomon Islands.
In the men's singles, Ramhim Lianbom will play against Northern Ireland's Wayne Catchcart and Rifat Sabbir competes against his Maldives' rival Munsif Ahmed Musa.
Muhtasim Hriday is scheduled to meet his Trinidad and Tobago rival Deron Douglas.     -BSS


