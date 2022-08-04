

Why Saif SC withdraws itself from football?

It was a real shock for the people up to date with insights of local football as Saif SC was one of the incubators of talented booters in the country. Its talent hunts, grassroots programmes and development activities were praiseworthy for many reasons.

The club began its BPL journey after being the runner-up in Bangladesh Championship League in 2016. After that, the young-booter-based club played five BPL seasons in a row now. Riding on the power of youths, it became fourth in the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. It was fifth in the COVID-affected abandoned league in 2020 and became fifth in the 2020-21 season. It has placed third in the recently finished Bangladesh Premier League this season and that was the best result the club ever had in the premier league till now. That is why the news of withdrawal was surprising for the fans.

Through a correspondence to the president of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Wednesday, Saif Sporting Club said that the club along with its youth team in the second division league would not continue its football activities for now pointing at the ongoing global condition.

The Saif boys won the Bodousa Cup in 2018 in India and represented the country in the AFC Cup Preliminary Round 2018.

Saif SC was an endeavour of SAIF Powertec Limited. Managing Director of the company Tarafder Ruhul Amin said media on the day, "The board of directors decided to discontinue football activities. We are unable to make time for football for many reasons."

This decision came after its head coach was suspended by BFF for the next six months for unprofessional behaviour towards a referee. Diego Andres Cruciani, the former coach of the Bangladesh national team and current coach of Saif SC, was suspended for six months for assaulting a fourth official during the club's last match in Bangladesh Premier League on 26 July. Diego coached the club to an all-time best third position in the recently wrapped-up league. The coach was also handed a 100,000 taka fine by the local governing body of football.

But it was not confirmed whether the punishment of its coach provoked the officials to take that decision or they were really willing to take a break from all the things! Surely, time will reveal everything.













