Assaulting DBC Journos 5 land in jail, 3 remanded   

Three persons including Victor Trading Corporation owner Kawsar Bhuiyan were placed on a one-day remand each and rest five were sent to jail in a case filed for assaulting two journalists of private television channel, DBC News.

Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order on Wednesday after a hearing, said GRO MD Jalal Uddin.

The two TV journalists went to the office of Victor Trading Corporation near Taltola Bazar to gather news about irregularities and corruption in the purchase of medical equipments.

Remanded other two accused are Sumon Miah and Masum Billah. The five accused who were sent to jail are Md Hafiz, Mohsin Bhuiyan, Mahbub Hossain, Asif Akbar and Maksudullah.

Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Sub-Inspector Rupu Kar and also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced them before the court with a five remand prayer each for interrogation. On the other hand their lawyer Advocate Abdur Rahman Hawladar pleaded before the court to annul the remand plea. After a hearing the court sent three of them to police custody for interrogation.

Police arrested eight people on charge of assaulting two journalists of private television DBC News in the capital's Kafrul area as the journalists went to cover anomalies in medical equipment supply.

The assaulted journalists are DBC News reporter Saiful Islam Jewel and cameraperson Azad Ahmed. The arrested include Victor Trading Corporation owner Kawser Bhuiyan. Saiful filed a case over the assault and the police arrested the eight accused named in the case.