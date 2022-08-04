Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 12:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Assaulting DBC Journos 5 land in jail, 3 remanded   

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 211
Court Correspondent

Three persons  including Victor Trading Corporation owner  Kawsar Bhuiyan  were placed on a one-day remand each and rest five were sent to jail in a case filed for assaulting two journalists of private television channel, DBC News.
Metropolitan Magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy passed the order on Wednesday after a hearing, said GRO MD Jalal Uddin.
The two TV journalists went to the office of Victor Trading Corporation near Taltola Bazar to gather news about irregularities and corruption in the purchase of medical equipments.
Remanded other two accused are Sumon Miah and Masum Billah. The five accused who were sent to jail are Md Hafiz, Mohsin Bhuiyan, Mahbub Hossain, Asif Akbar and Maksudullah.
Sher-e-Banglanagar Police Sub-Inspector Rupu Kar and also Investigation Officer (IO) of the case produced them before the court with a five remand prayer each for interrogation. On the other hand their lawyer Advocate Abdur Rahman Hawladar pleaded before the court to annul the remand plea. After a hearing the court sent three of them to police custody for interrogation.
Police arrested eight people on charge of assaulting two journalists of private television DBC News in the capital's Kafrul area as the journalists went to cover anomalies in medical equipment supply.
The assaulted journalists are DBC News reporter Saiful Islam Jewel and cameraperson Azad Ahmed. The arrested include Victor Trading Corporation owner Kawser Bhuiyan. Saiful filed a case over the assault and the police arrested the eight accused named in the case.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Assaulting DBC Journos 5 land in jail, 3 remanded   
112 hospitalised in India industrial gas leak
Digital survey will reduce public sufferings: Land Minister
8 activists declared persona-non-grata by BCL in JU
Joy-Lekhak of BCL trying hard to swim to shore
Sector-wise expo needed for industry dev: FBCCI
ACC listens to sufferers’ heart rending tales of brush with govt entities
Farmers worry as Jamuna river keeps swelling


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft