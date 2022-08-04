Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Digital survey will reduce public sufferings: Land Minister

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 227
Staff Correspondent

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Wednesday said that it will be possible to conduct a digital survey of Bangladesh in a short time instead of 20-25 years usually takes for a conventional land survey.
"A draft map will be prepared and put on the website so that land owner can immediately file an objection if there is any dispute  about their lands by looking at the map from anywhere in the world as soon as the survey begins. There will be transparency in the survey, which would lessen the lawsuits and the suffering of the people since all the information in the digital survey would be digital and accurate," he said while inaugurating the piloting of the Bangladesh Digital Survey (BDS) in the field adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Patuakhali on Wednesday.
Patuakhali district Awami League President valiant freedom fighter Kazi Alamgir, General Secretary freedom fighter VP Abdul Mannan and reserved women member of parliament Kazi Kaniz Sultana Helen attended the programme as guests of honor while Land Secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman was present.
Among others, Barisal Additional Divisional Commissioner Md Wahedur Rahman, Land Ministry Additional Secretary Pradeep Kumar Das, BDS Program Project Director Md Abdul Mannan, Land Records and Survey Directorate Director ATM Nasir Mia and Patuakhali Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Kamal Hossain, Patuakhali Superintendent of Police Mohammad Shahidullah and officials of Land Ministry and Patuakhali district administration, local politicians, civil society leaders, and media persons were also present at the event.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Assaulting DBC Journos 5 land in jail, 3 remanded   
112 hospitalised in India industrial gas leak
Digital survey will reduce public sufferings: Land Minister
8 activists declared persona-non-grata by BCL in JU
Joy-Lekhak of BCL trying hard to swim to shore
Sector-wise expo needed for industry dev: FBCCI
ACC listens to sufferers’ heart rending tales of brush with govt entities
Farmers worry as Jamuna river keeps swelling


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft