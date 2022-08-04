Digital survey will reduce public sufferings: Land Minister

Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury on Wednesday said that it will be possible to conduct a digital survey of Bangladesh in a short time instead of 20-25 years usually takes for a conventional land survey.

"A draft map will be prepared and put on the website so that land owner can immediately file an objection if there is any dispute about their lands by looking at the map from anywhere in the world as soon as the survey begins. There will be transparency in the survey, which would lessen the lawsuits and the suffering of the people since all the information in the digital survey would be digital and accurate," he said while inaugurating the piloting of the Bangladesh Digital Survey (BDS) in the field adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner's Office in Patuakhali on Wednesday.

Patuakhali district Awami League President valiant freedom fighter Kazi Alamgir, General Secretary freedom fighter VP Abdul Mannan and reserved women member of parliament Kazi Kaniz Sultana Helen attended the programme as guests of honor while Land Secretary Md Mustafizur Rahman was present.

Among others, officials of Land Ministry and Patuakhali district administration, local politicians, civil society leaders, and media persons were also present at the event.
















