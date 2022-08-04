8 activists declared persona-non-grata by BCL in JU

Eight activists of Bangladesh Chattra League (BCL) of Jahangirnagar University unit have been declared persona-non-grata for beating up a campus-based journalist in the university's Rabindranath Tagore Hall.

On Tuesday night JU BCL President Aktaruzzaman Sohel declared eight BCL activists of the unit persona-non-grata in all sorts of their programmes after finding their involvement in 'torturing' a journalist.

The victim is a JU correspondent of an online portal and a second-year student of Journalism and Media Studies Department of the university. He was allegedly tortured by eight BCL men on Tuesday night as he refused to join guestroom meeting, where the BCL men usually torture fresher at midnight.

The victim said, "Seven to eight BCL activists of Biswakabi Rabindranath Tagore hall unit bullied me in the hall guestroom as I denied their 'first call' to join a pre-planned meeting-arranged at 12:00 am to torture the second-year student and to teach him manners.'

'At one point, five to six of them started punching me randomly and seized my cell phone. They tortured me for about half an hour to unlock my phone,' he said.

Later at about 2:00am on Wednesday, JU BCL President Akhtaruzzaman Sohel, General Secretary Habibur Rahman Liton rushed to the hall and talked with the victim and BCL men in front of journalists.

The accused BCL men are Asad Haque, Arif Zaman Shejan, Rayhan Bin Habib of Anthropology, Muntasir Ahmed Tahrim of Zoology, Ziyad Mirza of Economics, Mir Hasibul Hasan Reshad of Philosophy and Jahid Hasan of Chemistry. Asad, Shejan are Master's students, Rayhan, Tahrim, Ziyad, Reshad are Honours final year students and Jahid is a 3rd-year student of the university.











