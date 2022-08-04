Joy-Lekhak of BCL trying hard to swim to shore

AL-Nahean Khan Joy and Lekhak Bhattacharya, President and General Secretary respectively of the tenure expired central committee of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), have been conducting organisational activities for more than two and half years - which is explicitly violation of the party constitution as the tenure of the committee is two years.

Even within the period, the leaders could not form fresh committees in around 80 per cent of the total 113 district and district equivalent committees which lead to rise of vast criticism among the leaders who are aspiring to be candidates in the next committee. In this situation, they (Joy-Lekhak) are on a hurry to announce new committees but still some of the leaders who breached party discipline are given posts.

A report titled "BCL fails to live up to its calling" published on the Daily Observer on July 31 showed that 55 units expired and there was no committee in 36 units out of the 113 units till July 31.

Following the report, Joy and Lekhak announced fresh committees in some district and district equivalent units on July 31 and gave posts to some Dhaka University (DU) hall leaders in the central committee who did not get berth in the recently formed hall unit committees of the university. However, some of the brand-new committees as well as the 'promotion' of the DU hall leaders arose criticisms as there have allegations of involvement in anti-disciplinary activities against a number of the leaders.

On July 31, Joy and Lekhak announced a partial committee with Faisal Siddike Arafat and Nasim Ahmed Joy as President and General Secretary respectively of the Islamic University (IU) unit. However, Faisal (The then assistant secretary) was expelled from the organisation over his active role in vandalising a temple in the university in March, 2016. Besides, there are various allegations of his involvement in drug-dealings on the campus.

On the same day on July 31, Joy and Lekhak declared a full-fledged committee of the Chittagong University (CU) branch. In this unit, a partial committee was declared on July 14 in 2019 which expired on July 14 in 2020. After the announcement of the full committee, the campus of the university raged with violence such as halting regular classes, stopping train movement and leaving clashes among several BCL fractions.

On the other hand, Sazzad Hossain Dipu, former Organising Secretary of DU Amar Ekushey Hall unit, has been made Deputy Science and Technology Affairs Secretary in the central committee against whom there is allegation of admission fraud. He is a Mathematics Department student under the 2013-14 academic session.

Amir Hamza, former Joint-Secretary of DU Sergeant Zahurul Hoque Hall unit, has been made central Deputy Student-Scholarship Secretary against whom there are allegations of drug-dealings. Apart from this, some Dhaka University (DU) correspondents of different newspapers were beaten by Amir Hamza during the anti-Modi protest in 2021.

On the other hand, Razib Ahmed, former Organising Secretary of DU Bijoy Ekattor Hall unit, has been made Deputy International Affairs Secretary in the central committee. He was accused of demanding Tk 5,000 from a female official of Teletalk after halting the running car of the officer in the Central Shaheed Minar area in 2017. Later the then Sub-Inspector of Nilkhet Police station, Saheb Ali rescued her.

On the other hand, Ashikur Rahman Onu, former Executive Member of the BCL central committee, has been made Assistant Secretary in the central committee. BCL sources said he is married. Meanwhile, some nude pictures of the couple went viral on Facebook. According to the BCL constitution, no married person can get berth in the committee.

Other than this, Joy and Lekhak have announced the committee of Chakaria Upazilla unit in Cox's Bazar on July 31 although there is a running committee in acting at Cox's Bazar. Many BCL central leaders said forming an upazilla committee is not central leaders' job, rather it's of district unit.

Sohan Khan, Vice President of BCL central committee, said constitutionally they can form but it breached the chain of command.

Contacted, SM Saddam Hossain, President of Cox's Bazar unit, said they were not informed before announcing the committee, adding, "They can do this as they are the highest command and guardians of the party."

This committee was abolished by the current president and general secretary of the Cox's Bazar unit earlier. Question arose how Joy and Lekhak declared the committee abolished again. There is also allegation of financial transaction in this unit, said several BCL sources. Despite several attempts, Joy and Lekhak did not respond to this correspondent's calls and messages. Although Joy and Lekhak are trying to swim to the shore just to show they are not indifferent to oraganisational responsibilities, yet they have long way to go to keep the organisation smooth.









