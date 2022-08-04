Video
Sector-wise expo needed for industry dev: FBCCI

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 213
Business Correspondent

Trade exhibitions can play a crucial role in expanding and flourishing different sectors, therefore, FBCCI President Jashim Uddin emphasized on organizing sector-wise exhibitions.
Joining virtually in the first meeting of the standing committee on International Trade Fair and Foreign Delegation held at the FBCCI on Wednesday.
Federation chief said that international exhibitions have played a role in the development of the sectors like plastic, textile, and pharmaceutical. Small and medium entrepreneurs could find the world's renowned suppliers and buyers under a single umbrella. Hence, the chief urged the standing committee to identify potential sectors and to hold international exhibitions on these sectors.
Jashim Uddin further said, the government's several organizations arrange exhibitions and road-shows abroad. To make this initiative more effective, they should associate the counterparts, he suggested.
Vice President and Director In-Charge of the Committee Amin Helaly said, the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) should incorporate the private sector in organizing and participating fairs and exhibitions. To do so, he called for forming a joint committee of EPB, Commerce Ministry and private sector.
Committee Chairman Mohammad Nizamuddin Jitu called for the creation of the new export market and variation in export basket to keep the economic pace afloat. He further urged for utilizing the experiences gathered from foreign delegations in the development of domestic industry.


