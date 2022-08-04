ACC listens to sufferers’ heart rending tales of brush with govt entities

CHATTOGRAM, August 3: The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) organised a Public hearing in the port city, Chattogram to be informed of the various problems faced by the common people during the execution of public dealings with them.

In the hearing, one of the victims of the public offices, informed the ACC hearing about her problems.

One Nur Cheher Begum aged about 87 years has been visiting the concerned public office for compensation of her land acquired by the government 40 years back. But she did not yet get her compensation money from the government.

She also informed the ACC that her husband had yet died struggling for compensation money.

But she has not yet known, how far it will take to have her compensation. She was accompanied by her son Mizanur Rahman in the hearing.

Mizanur Rahman said that the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) acquired a land of 38 decimals in 1980. But they did not yet get their compensation from the CPA.

In the hearing, the Estate Manager of CPA Zillur Rahman said that they had already handed over the compensation to the local district administration and the district administration was responsible for the payment. He claimed the CPA was not responsible for this reason.

The Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram M Mominur Rahman told the public hearing that a case was under the court against 6 accused who misappropriated the compensation. After completion of the case, the administration might take action in this regard, DC said.

The public hearing was held on 47 complaints lodged against different public offices including, CPA, WASA, Customs, Railway, PDB, Passport, Land office, Land acquisition department etc.

The Anti-corruption Commission (ACC), the national graft agency organised a public hearing, at the conference hall of Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Wednesday. Mohammad Mozammel Haque Khan, Commissioner (Investigation) of ACC addressed the public hearing as the chief guest.

In the meeting he said around 70 per cent of graft cases registered with the commission are proved beyond doubt and the persons, who are accused in these cases, get punishment.

He said that the Anti-Corruption Commission has not only arrested ordinary people but also many powerful people. "Whoever commits corruption will not be spared. Corrupt people will be punished. It is high time to make all public sectors corruption-free. We want to establish a country free from corruption," he said.

He said, "ACC does not rush while filing any case, everything is checked and filed through judicial analysis as it reduces mistakes."

Divisional Commissioner Ashraf Uddin, Director General ACC (Anti-Corruption) AKM Sohel, Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Krishna Pada Roy and Anti-Corruption Prevention Committee President Manowara Hakim Ali, among others, attended the function as special guests.



