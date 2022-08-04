Farmers worry as Jamuna river keeps swelling

The water level of Jamuna river was increasing for the last four days which is causing serious suffering to the people who are living on the river side (Char people).

The farmers who were worried about the future of the seedbeds if it would germinate due to lack of water now these farmers are worried if their seedbeds would be flooded with the excessive water of the Jamuna.

Although the weather experts think that still the water is below the danger level, it can increase anytime.

Talking to the Daily Observer Hasanur Rahman, an official of Water Development Board (Sirajganj), said on Wednesday, the water flow of the Jamuna river has increased 35cm and it flows through Sirajganj City Protection Embankment Point which is below the danger level (105).

Later, it flows from the Kazipur point where the flow increased 38cm which is also below the danger level of 98cm.

Following the situation, the respective department had issued a warning note in the respective district.

Earlier about 8,450 people from various upazilas under this district (Sirajganj) including Kazipur, Sadar, Belkuci, Shahjadpur and Chuhali and also the people from 38 unions were blocked with the flood waters.

If we follow the records we can see the water level had increased from July 23 for the third time then the water level started to decrease from Friday but later from Sunday evening the water level of Jamuna river started to increase again.

However, the water from the same river has also increased by 34cm at Manikganj's Aricha point in the last 24 hours .

It was flowing 250cm below the danger level at 3:00pm on Wednesday, said Faruk Hossain, a staff of the Water Development Board in Manikganj.

Our Manikganj Correspondent Asraful Alam Liton said if the water level in the Jamuna river continues to increase for the next seven days, and if such a situation continues then low-lying areas of Manikanj will be flooded.

Md Mainuddin, Executive Engineer of Manikganj's WDB, said the water of Jamuna river has started increasing due to pressure of upstream water.

All the five pontoons of Paturia Ferry Ghat and all the two pontoons of Aricha Ferry Ghat have been lifted as those were going under water due to rise of 180 cm water in last two days, said Abdus Satter, Assistant General Manager (AGM-Marine) of Aricha Regional Office of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC).

Besides, the water level of Teesta river is also increasing that affected others districts of northern part including Nilphamari, Kurigram and Lalmonirhat.











