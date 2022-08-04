Revenue collection crosses Tk 3 lakh crore for first time



Revenue collection of National Board of Revenue (NBR) has increased by 15.51 per cent to Tk 300,179 crore in the fiscal year of 2021-22.

The NBR's revenue collection has now exceeded Tk 3 lakh crore for the first time.

Due to the Covid pandemic, which put the economy in a state of induced slumber for a quarter, revenue collection experienced a sharp decline in FY20, the first-ever negative growth in the history of the country.

However, tax receipts increased 20 per cent in the fiscal year of 2020-21. There was a sharp increase in growth in FY21 when the base year entered the negative territory.

According to a representative of the finance ministry, the 15.51 per cent growth in the fiscal year of 2021-22 was satisfactory despite the epidemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

He added that they had been aiming to surpass Tk 3 lakh crore mark in revenue collection for the previous few years, this was the first time they had been successful in doing so.

In FY22, income tax collection grew the highest 20.08 per cent to Tk 1,02,337 crore, up from Tk 85,224 crore in FY21, according to the NBR's provisional data.

The highest growth in terms of income tax indicates a recovery of the domestic economy, said the ministry official, adding that the government was laying emphasis on enhancing the coverage of the income tax net.

















