Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 4 August, 2022, 12:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Our reading habit

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 229

Dear Sir
The people of our neighboring country have occupied the first place in the list of top book-reading nations for two consecutive years. Last year people in India spent 10 hours and 42 minutes a week reading books. It is good to say that in a country with a population of 1.2 billion, Indians will be ahead in terms of reading books due to the large population.
However, it is noteworthy that even though the literacy rate in India is low, those who are fairly educated spend more time reading books. At least that's what the survey proves. India is followed by Thailand. They spend 9 hours and 24 minutes reading books. China is in the third position. Chinese people read books for 8 hours a week. Unemployment is a major problem in the context of Bangladesh. To solve the problem of unemployment, they have to be busy memorizing a bunch of guide books, leaving aside the practice of real literature. Many people spend more time to job studies by skipping academic studies. In this case, our education must be action oriented.           
              

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab
Center for Research Innovation and evelopment (CRID)



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Our reading habit
Jute industry our pride
BD’s concern on National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam
Country’s energy woes
Sri Lanka like situation won’t recur in Bangladesh
Ensure transport for Dinajpur Government College
Bangladesh needs to intensify efforts to resolve the Rohingya crisis
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back


Latest News
Traffic police killed being hit by bus in city
BNP's day-long hartal underway in Bhola
Suspected drones over Taiwan, cyber attacks after Pelosi visit
Robbery, gang rape in moving bus in Tangail
Unidentified woman found dead in Manikganj
US Senate backs Finland and Sweden joining NATO
China to stage major drills around Taiwan after Pelosi visit
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
40 districts get new SPs
If BNP resorts to arson terrorism, it will be tackled strictly: Quader
Most Read News
Switzerland imposes sanctions on Russian gold in line with EU
Pelosi: US will not abandon Taiwan
China imposes sanctions, plans military drills
Taiwan: Military has increased alertness level
Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
Lavrov arrives in Myanmar for working visit
Man held with foreign currencies in city
New amendments to tobacco control law are a step back
‘Mentally challenged youth’ kills father in Tangail
Russia’s Lavrov to visit Myanmar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft