Jute industry our pride



Rifat Amin Rion



Polyethylene is one of the most responsible materials for global environmental pollution today. Polythene is an extreme threat and a great challenge for environmental protection. For this reason, nearly two decades ago, the Bangladesh government announced a complete ban on production, marketing and use of polythene in Dhaka city on January 1, 2002 and across the country from March 1, 2002.



Jute is an eco-friendly, versatile fiber. Jute took the place of flax and hemp during the industrial revolution. Jute is still important in making sacks. The main feature of jute fiber is that it can be mixed with many other fibers.



Recently Dr. Mobarak Ahmed Khan discovered the method of making jute polymer from jute which is also known as "Sonali Bag". In many areas of Bangladesh, the young leaves of jute are cooked and eaten as a vegetable. It is popularly known as "Naris Shak" in Chittagong region.



Jute is produced in Faridpur, Jessore, Sirajganj, Bogra, Tangail, Jamalpur and Dhaka districts. In the 90s, jute was produced in 1.2 lakh hectares of land in this country. Gradually, the amount of jute land is decreasing, for 30-40 years jute has been cultivated in 4 or 4.5 lakh hectares of land.



In the first two months of the fiscal year 2020-21, in July-August, Bangladesh earned 195.4 million dollars by exporting jute and jute products. This number is almost 50 percent higher than the same period last year. And about 1 percent more than the target. In the last financial year, the jute sector took the second place after the ready-made garment industry, leaving the leather sector behind by exporting products worth 882.3 million dollars.



Meanwhile, according to the data of the Export Development Bureau (EPB), Bangladesh has earned 687.8 million dollars by exporting various products in the first two months (July-August) of the fiscal year 2020-21. Of this, $19.54 million came from the export of jute and jute products.



In these two months, jute (jute yarn) exports were worth 14 million 16 million 30 thousand dollars; The growth has been 67 percent. Export of raw jute was 1 crore 97 lakh 40 thousand dollars; Income increased by 37.95 percent. The export of sacks, chaats and bags made of jute has been worth 2 crore 7 lakh 40 thousand dollars. Income increased by 33.89 percent. 2 crore 22 lakh 30 thousand dollars have been earned by exporting various products made by hand with jute and jute yarn; The growth has been 23.71 percent. Besides, other products made of jute have been exported worth 1 crore 32 lakh 80 thousand dollars.



In the financial year 2019-20, Bangladesh earned a total of 882.3 million 50 thousand dollars by exporting jute and jute products. That figure was 8.10 percent higher than the previous fiscal year 2018-19. Revenue came in 7 percent above target.



In the last financial year, the income from jute export was 56 crore 46 lakh dollars. That is, 64 percent of total exports came from jute exports. 13 million dollars was earned from the export of raw jute. Sacks, chaats and bags made of jute were exported worth 106.5 million dollars. Besides, various types of products made of jute were exported worth 190 million dollars.



Jute industry has a very close relationship with our culture. This industry can revolutionize our economy. This jute is the resort of millions of farmers of this country. Employment, earning money, poverty alleviation, earning foreign currency, economic development above all the importance of jute industry in protecting the heritage and identity of this country is undeniable. When the whole world is crushed under the feet of modernity, when the global environment is on the verge of destruction due to pollution, then the proper use of jute industry can save us from many horrors in the near future.



Neighboring country India ranks first in the world in jute production and also in production and export of jute products. Jute industry has a very close relationship with our culture. This industry can revolutionize our economy. To save the jute sector, the government should take effective steps to develop the jute industry.



Jute production should be increased, farmers should be provided facilities, so that they get fair price of jute. Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC), the largest jute producer, has to play an effective role.



Above all, the government should focus on improving the quality of jute mills. Only then will the jute economy regain its lost glory. When the whole world is crushed under the feet of modernity, when the global environment is on the verge of destruction due to pollution, then the proper use of jute industry can save us from many horrors in the near future. This art is our pride, our pride.

The writer is a student, Joypurhat Government College









