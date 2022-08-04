Country’s energy woes



Kazi Asszad Hossan



Besides, the sanctions imposed by the western countries, to inflict damage upon Russian economy, had been counterproductive and ineffectual, and led to the disarray in the global supply chain, escalating the woes of the people around the world.



The repercussions of the Ukraine-Russia war wasn't confined within the border of the two countries, as in a globalized world economy the reverberation of the crisis was palpable in the far-flung corners of the world, exacerbating the plights of people those are already in jeopardy due to the prolonged onslaught of the Covid-19 and concomitant economic crisis.



The implications of the Ukraine-Russia Crisis on the energy market is palpable. While the world energy market had been at a precarious position, even before the outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia Crisis, owing to the impetus towards the energy transition and pandemic induced anemic demand and supply.



However, as the countries had rebounded from the prolonged pandemic, the energy demand had soared across the world, to the point that demand of the energy dwarfed the disrupted supply of the energy.



The Ukraine crisis had further compounded the predicaments of the global energy market, due to the fact both Russia and Ukraine constitute main sources of gas and oil, which is the prerequisites for the electricity generation. Therefore, the sudden outbreak of the Ukraine-Russia war had put at risk the supply of the energy that was paramount for the global market.



There are two-fold reasons for the disruption in the global energy supply. Firstly, western countries, spearheaded by the United States, imposed paralyzing sanctions on Russia, which had impinge upon the unimpeded cheap energy supply from Russia. Secondly, Russia sought to weaponize the supply of gas and commodities, to pressurize the western countries into withdrawal of sanctions and other restraining measures.



Therefore, the energy price in the global market has skyrocketed, due to escalating demand and retrenchment of supply. This had ripple effects on the global economy, as escalation in the prices of energy had knock-on effects and ratcheted up inflation in many countries, thus complicating the economic crisis, and shrinking the fiscal space of the developing countries, which had been already in an woeful state due to expansionary fiscal policies around the world that hinged on extravagance in fiscal spending and government subsidies.



The crisis emanating from the Ukraine-Russia war is global in scope. The mounting energy cost as well as supply bottlenecks has impinged on economies across the world.



The prices of gas and electricity have soared as much as 40 percent in Europe and the governments of these countries are grappling to sustain poorer sections of the households through proffering assistance and subsidies.



However, the developing countries, that are reliant upon imports, have borne the brunt. Both China and India have slashed their LNG imports and instituted several austerity measures to avert a full-blown crisis.



India is reeling from a crippling power disruption and the country is set to import coal to compensate for lack of its energy. Pakistan, on the other hand, has decreased its work days to five days a week and has dampened commercial power usage. The burden of energy imports had a detrimental impact on the country's dwindling foreign reserve, further hastening the crisis for the country.



The Sri Lanka case perhaps attests to the cataclysmic ramifications of Ukraine-Russia war on the economy of the developing countries. The economy and energy crisis, induced by the Ukraine-Russia crisis, which is compounded by the shambled economic management. had complicated the predicament of the country, precipitating a full-blown crisis that had led the country on verge of economic impoverishment, putting into uncertainties the livelihoods of millions of citizens.



Sri Lanka, which had endured a whirlwind of economic crises, is grappling to secure fuel to mitigate the shortages and to restrain the escalating inflation. India, despite being a long-term generous supplier to Sri Lanka, sought upfront payment, which is indicative of India's cautious stance with regards to Sri Lanka's gloomy economic situation.



In the context of the energy crisis sweeping across the world, Bangladesh hadn't been insulated from the adverse effects of the energy crisis, due to the country's reliance on a globalized supply chain that has been deplorably disrupted due to the abrupt onslaught of the Ukraine-Russia war. The country had initiated intermittent power cuts among different localities, in a bid to wean off exorbitant prices of fuel.



Moreover, the government of Bangladesh has undertaken a series of measures in order to restrain the rampant electricity usage in this time of unprecedented crisis. The government had issued directions to slash the consumption of electricity by around 25 percent.



The government austerity measures entailed a slew of commendable measure that entailed the cancellation of non-emergency travels, prudent usage of electricity in public offices and shutting shops and marketplaces by 8 PM.



The general people of the country need to follow suit to use the electricity sparingly, in order to ensure the future sustainability.



However, unlike other countries of the world, the energy crisis is a transient one, and will not linger for a prolonged period of time, once the coal power-plant initiates operations within a few months.





The writer is an international

affairs researcher, CFISS









