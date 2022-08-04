Video
Home Editorial

Now fertiliser too becomes costlier

Published : Thursday, 4 August, 2022 at 12:00 AM

When countrywide demand for fertiliser is shooting up at this peak season of crops, especially Aush and Aman paddy, we can hardly understand the rational for increasing the price of this important agricultural product.

According to a news report published in this daily on Tuesday, government has increased the price of Urea fertiliser by Tk 6 per kg at the levels of dealer or trader and buyer. Under the newly fixed rate, coming into effect from the first of this month, per kg Urea fertiliser would be sold at Tk 20 instead of current rate Tk 14 at the dealer or trader level while it would charge buyers Tk 22 instead of existing Tk 16.

The last time the government increased the price of fertiliser was in June 2011, when it was raised to Tk 20 from Tk 12 per kg. Two years later, the government reduced the price to Tk 16 per kg.

However, the government has justified the recent price hike in fertiliser by linking it with international markets. In a bid to tip the balance in support of their argument on this hike, government has cited that even by raising the price by 6 taka, it will have to pay Tk 59 as subsidy per kg.

We believe, such hike in fertiliser will certainly hamper country's food security. Less cultivation of paddy and other crops without fertiliser would likely result in countrywide food shortage.

When multiple devastating floods, drought and load-shedding caused disruption of irrigation have already put farmers in the back foot, the recent hike in fertiliser will certainly add an extra cost in their cultivation efforts.

Most worryingly, government's decision to price hike of any commodity in the domestic market on the excuse of increase in global market, only favours the unscrupulous syndicate as much as it undermines serving the interest of common people and poor innocent farmers in our country. Can it be ruled out from the recent experiences faced by common people current in our kitchen markets, and especially with edible oil price and not-too-long-ago onion market chaos?

We have marked on different occasions, how organised syndicates capitalize on government imposed price hikes to destabilize the domestic market through creating artificial crisis.

We suggest the authority concerned to focus on increasing the production of crops ensuring farmers' easy access to all necessary agricultural equipment including fertilizer.

Need of the hour for the government is to regulate and ensure the price hike is not anyhow manipulated by fertiliser syndicates.

Protecting interests of farmers, the vanguards of our economy, should be the government's top priority. We urge the government to reconsider latest price hike decision.



