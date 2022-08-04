Tk 5 lakh banned fishing nets seized at Singra

NATORE, Aug 3: Singra Upazila administration seized illegal fishing nets worth Taka five lakh recently.

The administrative drive was conducted in rivers and in different areas of Katubari, Joremallicka and Atrai villages in Chalan Beel.

Al-Imran, assistant commissioner (land) and executive magistrate of Singra Upazila, led the team in cooperation with police and officials of the Department of Fisheries (DoF).

According to the DoF sources, some influential quarters in the upazila have been catching fish in the beel for a long time with banned nets.

Zahangir Alam, additional district fisheries officer, Shahdat Hossain, upazila fisheries officer, and Saiful Islam, general secretary of Chalan Beel Bio-Diversity Protection Committee, were with the team.